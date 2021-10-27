Advertisement

WU Homecoming Week continues with open mic night

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students were able to show off their talents Tuesday night.

The University hosted an Open Mic Night as a part of its Homecoming Week. Ichabods gathered in the Student Union to give their best songs and stand-up routines.

A slate of events is scheduled throughout the week, culminating in a women’s soccer match Friday night and a football matchup - and Homecoming Parade - Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (October 25, 2021)
“I take full responsibility,” Sen. Suellentrop says after found guilty in March wrong-way, drunk driving incident
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas

Latest News

Highland Park's Tre Richardson plays despite shoulder injury
Highland Park's Tre Richardson plays despite shoulder injury
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Washburn University host an Open Mic showcasing student talent as part of Homecoming Week...
Homecoming Open Mic
Stumpy's Smoked Cheese has a retail store.
Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese planting roots in North Topeka