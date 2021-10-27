WU Homecoming Week continues with open mic night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students were able to show off their talents Tuesday night.

The University hosted an Open Mic Night as a part of its Homecoming Week. Ichabods gathered in the Student Union to give their best songs and stand-up routines.

A slate of events is scheduled throughout the week, culminating in a women’s soccer match Friday night and a football matchup - and Homecoming Parade - Saturday.

