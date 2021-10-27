Wednesday forecast: A rainy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Have the umbrella today, you will need it with scattered rain showers for all of northeast Kansas all day. The rain does start to wind down from west to east tonight and continuing tomorrow. Strong winds will continue the rest of the work week.

Overall a cool and rainy end to October with many spots getting 0.50″-1.50″ of rain through tomorrow however some areas will get higher amounts (1.50″-2.50″). While the overall threat for flooding is low, there may be some low lying areas that flood as well as areas near rivers and creeks so use caution.

After this storm system, the attention will turn to a cold front to start November next week. There remains uncertainty on if it will bring precipitation or not and if it does the question is will it stay all rain or will there be a wintry mix.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: Rainy with isolated t-storms possible. Temperatures will remain steady all day with upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will gust around 25 mph out of the southeast….northeast behind a cold front this afternoon.

Tonight: Rain continues. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds E/N 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain especially along and east of HWY 75. Highs in the 50s (uncertainty on how warm it will get). Could be stuck in the low 50s east of HWY 75 but may even get close to 60° in north-central KS with afternoon sun. Winds N 20-35, gusts around 40 mph.

Winds stay strong, 20-30 mph gusts, Thursday night into Friday with temperatures in the 40s for lows and near 60° Friday afternoon.

A brief warm up in the mid 60s on Saturday before a dry cold front brings an increase in cloud cover Sunday afternoon and highs in the 50s. Halloween will be dry with temperatures in the 40s in the evening hours.

The question for next week as November begins is precipitation chances especially early in the week but there also remains uncertainty in temperature. Both models agree on Thursday being the coldest day. Most if not all of northeast KS will likely get down to 32° at some point next week but there may even be spots that get down in the 20s. Stay tuned!

Taking Action:

Rain is likely for all of northeast KS today with the rain tomorrow mainly confined to areas near HWY 75 eastward. Drive with caution, give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

This weekend is looking nice with Saturday the warmer day but Halloween won’t be bad either with 40s in the evening.

There are indications next week most spots will get down to the freezing mark and possibly even colder so stay tuned for that.



