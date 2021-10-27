Two Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among best in state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee Co. have been ranked among the best in the Sunflower State.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says Niche.com has released its 2022 Best School Districts report, which sheds light on the state of the nation’s education system. Two Shawnee Co. districts were ranked in the top 10 for the State of Kansas.

GTP said Auburn-Washburn USD 437 was recognized as the fifth best school system in the state, seventh-best for teachers and 14th best for athletics.

“Auburn Washburn prides itself on providing excellence in education in Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Scott McWilliams, superintendent of Auburn Washburn USD 437. “We are excited to see Niche.com recognize the hard work of our students, teachers and staff with a top-five Kansas school district ranking. Our district will continue to work to provide the best staff and facilities for student success.”

Meanwhile, the Partnership said Silver Lake USD 372 was recognized as the sixth-best school system in the state, second-best for teachers and 10th safest district.

“This is a perfect example of why talented people and businesses want to locate in Shawnee County,” said Trina Goss, GO Topeka’s director of business and talent initiatives. “We’re a great place for families to learn and grow, and we love to see local students succeed. Our area school districts make that possible.”

GTP said Niche is the market leader for school and college connections with prospective families and students, with over 50 million referrals to the online platform each year.

“A key Momentum 2022 objective is developing homegrown talent, and this recognition is proof of what we already know in our community. All of our local school districts do an incredible job educating the future of Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, senior vice president of strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “It’s great to see these two local districts recognized for their hard work. As we craft our community’s next five-year development plan, we hope to continue placing student success and the attraction and retention of talented young people at the forefront of our discussions and strategy.”

The 2022 Best School Districts in Kansas rankings are based on rigorous analysis of data and millions of reviews from students and parents with data from the U.S. Department of Education. GTP said ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more. To read the full methodology, click HERE.

To read the full report, click HERE.

