TPSF brought back “Grant Patrol” and awarded $22,000 to educators

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public School Foundation brought back the “Grant Patrol” after 2 years away to award $22,000 worth of grants to innovative school initiatives.

TPS surprised its staff members Wednesday with balloons and checks for funding school initiatives dedicated to give students additional learning opportunities that students do not usually have access to.

The Foundation said that 14 applications were submitted this year and all 14 applications were funded. The biggest check awarded was at $4,400.

“It’s an exciting day, it’s a good day to be able to give money to the people that work where the rubber hits the road,” said Pamela Johnson-Betts, Executive Director for the Topeka Public Schools Foundation. “We are excited any time they get excited, because we want to do good things for children.”

For the last 35 years, TPSF has provided funding to Topeka Public School educators, but could not for the last 2 years because of the pandemic.

The planned visit times, schools, grant names and recipients are as follows:

8:45 a.m. – Scott – 401 SE Market St (JAG Academy Grant)

“Recess for All,” Matthew Dunkin, Cori Hare

9:10 a.m. - Ross Elementary – 1400 SE 24th St

“Kindergarten Reading Program,” Jennifer Rea

9:45 a.m. – French Middle School – 5257 SW 33rd St “Incentive for Good Behavior,” Kerri Jones

9:55 a.m. – French Middle School – 5257 SW 33rd St “Art in History,” Lisa DeWitt

10:25 a.m. Jardine Elementary – 2600 SW 33rd St “Growing Through Gardening,” Rhonda Gadino, Lindsey Noonan, Bridget Lee

