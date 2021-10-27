Topeka, KGS, to help Topeka residents prepare for winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and Kansas Gas Service have partnered together to help Topekans prepare for the upcoming winter.

100 free kits, comprised of items to seal doors and windows, will be distributed from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. The kits will be given on a first-come, first-basis.

Another distribution will take place between 8-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Kits include:

Two door sweeps

Two rolls of foam weather seal

One window kit

One package of outlet sealers

