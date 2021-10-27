Advertisement

Topeka, KGS, to help Topeka residents prepare for winter weather

By Bryan Grabauskas
Oct. 27, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and Kansas Gas Service have partnered together to help Topekans prepare for the upcoming winter.

100 free kits, comprised of items to seal doors and windows, will be distributed from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. The kits will be given on a first-come, first-basis.

Another distribution will take place between 8-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Kits include:

  • Two door sweeps
  • Two rolls of foam weather seal
  • One window kit
  • One package of outlet sealers
  • Energy Saving Tips

