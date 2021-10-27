Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka ten- year- old who broke records earlier this year at the U.S power-lifting meet in Nebraska tried a new show of strength.

Bo Jensen has broken both State and National records in power-lifting.

Tuesday he put his title of ‘World’s Strongest Kid’ to the test in an unusual way.

Bo Jensen went to the U.S Nationals for power-lifting with a goal to break every record in his age group. Once he did that, he looked for new challenges.

“Bo won the world record down in Florida at USA nationals and from there he got invited on the Steve Harvey Show and on the Steve Harvey Show he did a truck pull, a Chevy Silverado and it was very easy for him,” said his Dad, Joe Jensen.

Tuesday, Bo suited up for his heaviest challenge yet.

The ten- year- old pulled more than ten-thousand pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his Dad Joe by his side.

“Its a double edged sword for me because as a coach I’m remembering your breathing and bio- mechanics, but as a dad I’m just a cheerleader but there’s also that ‘hey dude don’t hurt yourself’, after that hesitancy went away and he really started going, I was just a cheerleader really.”

Joe says his son has big dreams and he has no doubt he’ll accomplish them.

“He said I do this because just makes me feel like I can do anything in the world and at the end of the days that’s the lesson that you want to teach your kids, we tell our kids all the time you can do anything but we don’t really show them how and this is showing them that you can do anything.”

