Thursday morning crash slows traffic on US-75 north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-car crash on a rain-slickened highway sent at least one person to a local hospital and slowed rush-hour traffic Thursday morning just north of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8 a.m. on N.W. US-75 highway, just north of the junction with US-24 highway.

A red car and two black cars came to rest in the grassy median separating north- from southbound traffic on US-75. All of the cars were facing north.

Southbound and northbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the intersection in a single lane as crews cleared the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.