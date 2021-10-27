Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese planting roots in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business is putting down roots in North Topeka.

Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese is opening a retail location on Topeka Boulevard, right off of Highway 24. Stumpy’s has already operated through other businesses and a mobile food truck, but will now offer its various cheeses and cheese-based dishes from its own store.

The owners say they have something for everyone.

“We’ve got a lot of favors, we smoke it all with Hickory wood, and we’ve a got a secret way we do it, so we think that our smoke cheese is different than any you’ve tasted,” Co-owner Stacy Cook said.

“We feature a lot of local products: local beef, summer sausage, deer meat, toffee, popcorn,” Manager Leslie Schier said.

Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese opens Saturday, and is located at 2104 NW Topeka Blvd. The shop will be open 10-6 p.m. Tues-Sat.

