Second family of Afghan allies arrived in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new family was welcomed to the Manhattan community today.

A mother and her two children resettling in Kansas following the Afghanistan withdrawal… landed in Kansas City Tuesday afternoon. Members of the resettlement team traveled to meet the family... And bring them home to the little apple.

“I think it’s...it’s just an indication that we can really rise above this and answer...answer the call when needed.” Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook says.

“I’m really very happy that all the people here in Manhattan are really welcoming people and are very interested to help.” Islamic Center of Manhattan president Dr. Elfadil Bashir says.

This is the second Afghan family to arrive in Manhattan -- community leaders expect 6 more evacuee families to make the area their new home within the next two weeks… and up to 125 over the next few months.

Community and faith leaders have volunteered to assist with transportation and housing needs when the incoming refugees arrive.

“We’re bringing together some of the best of the best of our faith communities and our leaders and everyone’s putting together…together solutions to solve the problems that people might face as they get here, so it’s a smoother transition.” Estabrook says.

Estabrook says the resettlement team is planning a welcome event for the families resettling to the area -- once they get settled into the community.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.