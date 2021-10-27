Advertisement

Red Carpet Inn sold for over $54,000

Red Carpet Inn (914 SW Madison)
Red Carpet Inn (914 SW Madison)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The former Red Carpet Inn was up for sale Wednesday.

The former hotel at 914 SE Madison was among parcels with delinquent property taxes that Shawnee Co. sold in an online auction. Bidding was open from 9-3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The bids topped out at $54,100 according to Civic Source. 13 NEWS has reached out to the county to hear who submitted it.

The Red Carpet Inn has been abandoned since it closed in 2005. Civic Source lists nearly $250,000 in back-taxes owed as of 2020.

