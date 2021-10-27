Pringle signs with Pringles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former K-Stater and current Chiefs player Byron Pringle has inked a fitting deal with the chip brand, Pringles.

The wide receiver tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon.

“#PringlesPartner I’ve finally gotten my @Pringles deal! Too early to call me MVPringle? Get your favorite flavors today: https://bit.ly/2ZA8oPt #PringleGotPringles”

Pringles is rolling out flavor stack combinations based on each NFL franchise. Pringle — the player — has pulled together BBQ, Jalapeno, and Sour Cream and Onion Pringles to create his own “Byron Pringle Kansas City BBQ Stack.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.