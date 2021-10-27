Advertisement

Pringle signs with Pringles

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former K-Stater and current Chiefs player Byron Pringle has inked a fitting deal with the chip brand, Pringles.

The wide receiver tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon.

#PringlesPartner I’ve finally gotten my @Pringles deal! Too early to call me MVPringle? Get your favorite flavors today: https://bit.ly/2ZA8oPt #PringleGotPringles

Pringles is rolling out flavor stack combinations based on each NFL franchise. Pringle — the player — has pulled together BBQ, Jalapeno, and Sour Cream and Onion Pringles to create his own “Byron Pringle Kansas City BBQ Stack.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas
The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a...
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect
Erinn Billups cheers at a Washburn University football game. (Hannah Meier/HNM Photo)
Washburn University cheerleader hopes to inspire others as she recovers from hit and run

Latest News

Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know
Tre Richardson
Highland Park’s Tre Richardson plays through shoulder injury
Tre Richardson
Highland Park's Tre Richardson plays despite shoulder injury
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks