Patton & Patton Chartered celebrates 40 years in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 1977, Joe Patton graduated from the Washburn University law school. Four years later, in October of 1981, he founded the Patton & Patton law firm family business that just celebrated its 40th anniversary.

“There a lot of up and downs in 40 years but we’re excited about Patton & Patton being here, a personal injury law firm. It’s a family operation and we’ve got a great future and we’re excited about being downtown too,” said Joe.

Patton practices exclusively in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, and auto accident claims, and workers’ comp.

“Jesus said to love one another and we can’t think of a better way of doing that than taking good care of our clients and we have an expertise in here for personal injury,” he said.

His son, Mike, is next line to take over the family business that’s headquarters are in the Townsite Plaza downtown. Mike’s been with the firm for 10 years now. His son Joey also works for the business in Topeka.

“It’s unusual for a law firm to be a family business right but it is our family’s business and I grew up in it. so I grew up the firm started in ‘81 I was born ‘85 and we were always around. We would come and play computer games on Sundays and so I feel like I grew up around this firm and you grow to kind of love what you do,” said Mike.

They have expanded out with an office in Lenexa that is manned by his son Matthew.

Joe said, “We just found out my daughter Michelle’s going to graduate from my UMKC law school in a couple of years and she’s going to join us so it’s going to be all four of my kids — it’s a family thing.”

Joe was named to the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys Top Ten Attorneys in 2020 for the state of Kansas. He’s also recognized by being named to America’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys in 2019 amongst his long list of accomplishments.

The award that stood out to him -- came from his daughter.

“She never wanted to be a lawyer, she watched my wife practice law representing some folks that were in a difficult situation,” said Joe. “She was so inspired she sent me an email that says you know I never wanted to practice law before but because of what I’ve seen mom doing, now I want nothing else but to practice law.”

Mike watched his dad help individuals with injuries in tough financial positions and felt it was meant for him to continue that lifestyle -- of helping others in need of it. Mike said he once represented the grandchild of someone that his dad represented.

“Yeah, 40 is great. It’s a good thing we’ve made it that long but in terms of the impact we want to have is not always we want to have an impact for a certain number of years,” said Mike. “We want to have a generational impact where we’re affecting positively families in our community over time.”

Joe said he learned over his 40 years to treat people with dignity, love, and respect that it comes back to you.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.