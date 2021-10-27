Advertisement

Lime responsible for discoloration in Kansas River

Kansas River
Kansas River(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner and Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rain appears to have cleared a yellow tint to the Kansas River.

Several of you contacted 13 NEWS about this. After asking the City of Topeka, they said it’s due to lime in the water. They say lime is used in the treatment process to soften water, and reduce calcium. Over time, the lime builds up and the treatment basins are drained to remove it.

Two of those basins were emptied yesterday, which is what you saw in the river. The City says the discoloration was especially noticeable because of lower water levels.

