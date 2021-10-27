KS education official preemptively encourages COVID vaccinations in kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson encouraged families to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 at the virtual meeting of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup Wednesday.

“Vaccination and testing and masking the real important piece of the three we have,” he said.

“They’re all important but the key is vaccination, that’s where we’re going to drive down the need to do the other two over time if we do that right.”

He said vaccination is a primary factor in getting kids back to a normal classroom.

“With that tool soon to be a major component of ages five and up we hopefully can really help with any potential surge in the future and any mitigation things that we’re doing.”

Meantime, data in the group showed that 70 percent of school districts in the state have drafted, submitted or had approved budgets for COVID testing in schools.

The same data set showed the only 16 percent of students in Kansas are in districts where there was no interest in getting testing or had not responded to inquiries for testing.

However, youth COVID vaccination rates in the state trail behind the national rate at 52.3 percent in Kansas versus 59.7 percent nationwide.

If there is a topic you would like the workgroup to discuss email kansascovidworkgroup4kids@gmail.com.

