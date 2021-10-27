Kansas AG questions U.S. AG about possible collaboration in letter sent regarding parents as possible threats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After questions were raised about a letter sent to the White House which portrayed parents as possible threats at local school board meetings, AG Derek Schmidt pressed U.S. AG Merrick Garland about the issue.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he has again asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to rescind a memo that directs federal agents to surveil local school board meetings after the organization which had sparked the action took its request back.

AG Schmidt said he and 13 other attorneys general sent a letter on Oct. 26 to ask Garland to disband a task force to monitor and respond to activities at local school board meetings.

The AG said the letter follows a revelation that the Oct. 4 directive issued by the Department of Justice was made under the false pretense that school boards were staring at a surge in threats as parents exercised their First Amendment rights.

Schmidt said the directive was issued after a Sept. 29 letter to the Biden Administration from the National School Boards Association which portrayed local protests rising to the level of domestic terrorism.

Last week, Schmidt said the NSBA apologized for the letter and admitted it had used language against parents in communications to the Biden Administration for which there is “no justification.” Additionally, he said information was found that the White House and NSBA appear to have worked together to develop the original Sept. 29 letter.

Schmidt said the attorneys general also ask Garland to hand over any and all correspondences between the NSBA, White House and DOJ leading up to sending the Sept. 29 letter and the subsequent Oct. 4 memo.

“Attorney General Garland’s reliance on the NSBA letter is troubling enough, but potential collusion between the White House, the DOJ, and the NSBA in the actual creation of the September 29 letter — as a pretext for threats against parents — raises serious concerns,” the attorneys general wrote. “Officials with the awesome power to initiate criminal actions using the USA PATRIOT ACT abuse citizens when they solicit, as an excuse for mobilizing federal law enforcement, complaints against ordinary Americans who merely disagree with local school officials.”

Schmidt said the coalition also sent a letter to the NSBA asking it to rescind its Sept. 29 letter, as well as hand over any communication with the Biden Administration before it was issued.

To read the letter sent to Garland, click HERE.

To read the letter sent to the NSBA, click HERE.

