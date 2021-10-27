Advertisement

Atchison Co. man arrested for alleged Osage Co. child sex crimes

Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Allegations of online solicitation of children have landed one Atchison Co. man behind Osage Co. bars.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said investigators have started an investigation into the online solicitation of a child by an Effingham man.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators and Jefferson Co. deputies arrested Marcus L. Smith, 39, of Effingham, in Ozawkie on an arrest warrant out of Osage Co. He was taken to the Jefferson Co. Jail where he was held on the warrant.

On Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27, Osage Co. deputies said they took Smith to the Osage Co. Jail where he is currently being held on a warrant for electronic solicitation and indecent solicitation of a minor.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

