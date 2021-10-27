Advertisement

Hoisington man arrested for meth after acquaintance found shot

Adam Sullivan, 32, of Hoisington
Adam Sullivan, 32, of Hoisington
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hoisington man is behind bars for possession of meth after his acquaintance had been shot dead in his home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it will investigate a shooting death that happened in Hoisington early Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, with the Hoisington Police Department.

The KBI said HPD requested its help just after 4 a.m. and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Around 3:10 a.m., HPD said it received a 911 call with reports of a shooting at 405 E. 2nd St. When officers arrived, they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as Chase Anderson, 22, of Hoisington.

EMS arrived on the scene and attempted to save Anderson’s life, however, a short time later he was pronounced dead.

KBI said preliminary information found Anderson had been shot in the chest with a handgun. His acquaintance, Adam Sullivan, 32, also of Hoisington, was also at the home at the time of the shooting.

Around 10:40 a.m., the Bureau said it arrested Sullivan for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Barton Co. Jail.

At this time, KBI said charges have not yet been filed related to Anderson’s death and an autopsy will be performed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

