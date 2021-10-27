Highland Park’s Tre Richardson plays through shoulder injury

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This is where his name should be heard.

“That’s Tre Richardson.” 13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell said on Kansas Prep Zone, “With the monster grab.”

Instead, Tre Richardson is on the sideline. In a sling.

“It hurts a lot because I’ve been playing for a long time.” Tre Richardson, Highland Park junior athlete, said.

Richardson knew his shoulder was injured during a practice about a month ago.

“We was doing a tackling drill and I tackled a dude and picked him up, and then my shoulder started hurting a little bit,” Richardson said. “But then after like two days, it was fine.”

Thinking it was the usual football wear and tear, he continued to play.

“I expected it to be like a little bruise or something that fixes up in a week or two.” Richardson said.

“I iced it still didn’t stop hurting,” Kawanda Richardson, Tre Richardson’s mother, said. “And he was like I have to play, my team, I can’t let them down. And then Saturday night he didn’t have no feeling in it. And so I had to take him to the hospital to do X-Rays and everything and that’s when we kind of figured okay, maybe it’s not just I kind of hit somebody wrong.”

Tre had torn a shoulder labrum. Surgery was scheduled, but Richardson don’t want to stop playing.

“I think he did it more so for the team than himself,” Kawanda Richardson said. “He didn’t want to let them down.”

“It says a lot that he not only cares a lot about the sport but also he cares about this program, this school and all his brothers out here in this program.” Jermaine Monroe, Highland Park head football coach, said.

The young Scot kept making plays up until surgery ended his season one game early.

“I think it says that I’m a team player and not even winning, it’s just keeping everyone happy. Making sure the players stay,” Richardson said. “Giving us a better chance to win.”

Now, he prepares for to return.

“The comeback is going to be great.” Richardson said.

