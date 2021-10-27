Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly. 

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas
The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a...
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect
Erinn Billups cheers at a Washburn University football game. (Hannah Meier/HNM Photo)
Washburn University cheerleader hopes to inspire others as she recovers from hit and run

Latest News

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
FILE - Magic of Lights
Arrowhead Stadium to house drive-thru Christmas light display
Rep. Russ Jennings, R-Lakin, passed away Oct. 27. He was 66.
State Rep., former KS Juvenile Justice head dies of cancer
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know