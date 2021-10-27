Four lose mobile home to fire after both dogs saved

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Manhattan residents will need to find alternate housing options for the foreseeable future after their mobile home was left uninhabitable after a fire, which spared both their dogs.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Manhattan Fire Department said firefighters were called to Colonial Gardens Mobile Home Park at 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. lot 80 with reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a mobile home with smoke coming from multiple openings. One dog had been rescued by maintenance crews before firefighters’ arrival, and a second was rescued by fire crews.

MFD said the fire was contained within 10 minutes and a Riley Co. police officer who responded suffered a minor injury and was treated and released on the scene.

MFD said the single-wide mobile home, which had four residents, has been left uninhabitable after the fire with an estimated loss of $5,000 to contents and $1,000 to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

