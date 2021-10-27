Advertisement

Four lose mobile home to fire after both dogs saved

Crews respond to a mobile home fire on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Crews respond to a mobile home fire on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.(MFD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Manhattan residents will need to find alternate housing options for the foreseeable future after their mobile home was left uninhabitable after a fire, which spared both their dogs.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Manhattan Fire Department said firefighters were called to Colonial Gardens Mobile Home Park at 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. lot 80 with reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a mobile home with smoke coming from multiple openings. One dog had been rescued by maintenance crews before firefighters’ arrival, and a second was rescued by fire crews.

MFD said the fire was contained within 10 minutes and a Riley Co. police officer who responded suffered a minor injury and was treated and released on the scene.

MFD said the single-wide mobile home, which had four residents, has been left uninhabitable after the fire with an estimated loss of $5,000 to contents and $1,000 to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas
The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a...
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect
Erinn Billups cheers at a Washburn University football game. (Hannah Meier/HNM Photo)
Washburn University cheerleader hopes to inspire others as she recovers from hit and run

Latest News

Red Carpet Inn
Red Carpet Inn sold for over $54,000
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation awarded $22,000 in grants to public school educators in...
TPSF brought back “Grant Patrol” and awarded $22,000 to educators
School board threats
Kansas AG questions U.S. AG about possible collaboration in letter sent regarding parents as possible threats
Lime responsible for discoloration in Kansas River
Lime responsible for discoloration in Kansas River
13 News at Six