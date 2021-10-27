False Alarm: Threat to Junction City High intended for another school

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police say a threat thought to have been directed at Junction City High was intended for another school outside of Kansas.

According to JCPD’s Facebook Page, their agency began working closely with USD 475 Tuesday morning after a possible social media threat was made to the Junction City High School.

However, officials say during the investigation it was determined the threat was for a different school in another state.

JCPD did not say what school they believe the threat was targeting, but did say local authorities have been notified of the situation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.