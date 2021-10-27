Advertisement

False Alarm: Threat to Junction City High intended for another school

Junction City High School
Junction City High School(USD 475)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police say a threat thought to have been directed at Junction City High was intended for another school outside of Kansas.

According to JCPD’s Facebook Page, their agency began working closely with USD 475 Tuesday morning after a possible social media threat was made to the Junction City High School.

However, officials say during the investigation it was determined the threat was for a different school in another state.

JCPD did not say what school they believe the threat was targeting, but did say local authorities have been notified of the situation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas
The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a...
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect
FILE
Kidnapping suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot following nearly 16-hour standoff

Latest News

Topeka Police Department Chaplain Randy Lesseski describes his work as a “ministry of service”...
Salute the Heroes: TPD Chaplain Randy Lesseski helps families and officers work through hardships
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-27-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-27-21
Washburn University cheerleader hopes to inspire others as she recovers from hit and run
Washburn University cheerleader hopes to inspire others as she recovers from hit and run