Eight charged after Kansas kids found in multi-state forced child labor conspiracy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight adults have been charged in a multi-state forced child labor conspiracy after Kansas kids were found to have been victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said a federal grand jury in the District of Kansas returned an 8-count indictment against eight defendants for their alleged roles in a forced labor conspiracy that victimized children who, between 2000 and 2012, worked in various foodservice and other businesses in Kansas and around the U.S.

The indictment alleges from 2000 to 2012, the defendants ran an organization called the United Nation of Islam, founded by the late Royall Jenkins. The UNOI is alleged to have subjected multiple juveniles to forced labor who were employed at its businesses in Kansas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Ohio and other states.

Slinkard said the following have been charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor and forced labor:

Kaaba Majeed, 47, of Jonesboro, Ga.

Yunus Rassoul, 36, of Cape Coral, Fla.

James Staton, 59, of Fayetteville, N.C.

Daniely Aubrey Jenkins, 40, of Lawrenceville, Ga.

Randolph Rodney Hadley, 46, of Fairburn, Ga.

Jacelyn Greenwell, 42, of Severn, Md.

Etenia Kinard, 46, of Waldorf, Md.

Dana Peach, 57, of Clinton, Md.

Slinkard said the indictment also alleges over the course of a decade, the defendants coerced victims into physically demanding labor at various businesses. They allegedly used tactics like separating victims from families, withholding food, abusing victims physically and verbally, subjecting victims to overcrowded living conditions, psychological manipulation, degrading treatment, isolation and limiting their ability to interact with anyone outside of the organization.

The Acting Attorney also said the organization suggested to victims that those who left UNOI faced tragic consequences. While the victims were school-aged, it is also alleged defendants did not provide them with an adequate or legitimate education.

Upon conviction, Slinkard said the alleged crimes carry the following penalties:

Forced labor with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000

Commit forced labor with a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Labor - Office of the Inspector General and Wage and Hour Division and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Huschka for the District of Kansa and Trial Attorneys Vasantha Rao and Kate Alexander of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

