EF-0 tornado strikes town of Turon, Kan.

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado hit the town of Turon, Kan. Tuesday night causing mainly tree damage.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado hit the town of Turon overnight.

The brief, tree-top skimming tornado left behind mainly treetop damage. Some roof panels were removed near the initial touchdown, around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, on the south side of Turon. The tornado moved north-northeast with an estimated peak wind of 80 mph and a path of 0.44 miles.

No injuries were reported.

