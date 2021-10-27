Butler County patrol car honors deputy, officer killed in crash
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is honoring a patrol deputy and part-time police officer for the City of Burns who was killed in a crash earlier this week. Flowers have been placed on his patrol car.
Deputy Stephen Evans was killed in a crash while on duty for the City of Burns on Monday. The sheriff’s office said Evans was in a police cruiser for the City Burns when the crash happened. He was traveling southbound on Highway 77 when he went to make a U-turn and was struck by a truck traveling in the same direction.
Evans leaves behind a wife and three children. The sheriff’s office said notes and flowers on his vehicle will be delivered to his family.
