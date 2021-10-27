Advertisement

Butler County patrol car honors deputy, officer killed in crash

The Butler County Sheriff's Office placed flowers on the patrol car of Deputy Stephen Evans who...
The Butler County Sheriff's Office placed flowers on the patrol car of Deputy Stephen Evans who died in a car crash on Monday, October 25, 2021 while on patrol for the City of Burns.(Butler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is honoring a patrol deputy and part-time police officer for the City of Burns who was killed in a crash earlier this week. Flowers have been placed on his patrol car.

Deputy Stephen Evans was killed in a crash while on duty for the City of Burns on Monday. The sheriff’s office said Evans was in a police cruiser for the City Burns when the crash happened. He was traveling southbound on Highway 77 when he went to make a U-turn and was struck by a truck traveling in the same direction.

Evans leaves behind a wife and three children. The sheriff’s office said notes and flowers on his vehicle will be delivered to his family.

We continue to honor Deputy Stephen Evans today. The Sheriff's Office has placed flowers on his patrol car at our...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas
The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a...
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect
FILE
Kidnapping suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot following nearly 16-hour standoff

Latest News

Keller Williams Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams hosts Trunk or Treat
Project Halloween's actor in the Halloween Hut room.
Project Halloween back at Helen Hocker Theatre providing fun for kids
Best friends Tara, Claire, and Laina pose together at Seaman Middle School during Down Syndrome...
Teens shine positive light on disabilities for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
KDOT Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day Poster Contest
Topeka Fire Dept. Inspector Chad Holthaus
Salute Our Heroes: TFD Inspector being proactive to ensure safety in community