Arrowhead Stadium to house drive-thru Christmas light display

FILE - Magic of Lights
FILE - Magic of Lights(WBRC Fox6 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The home of the Kansas City Chiefs will also deck its halls this winter and don a drive-thru Christmas light display.

Magic of Lights, a dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience, says it will feature holiday scenes and characters with LED technology and digital animations at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Guests can experience Magic of Lights from the safety of their own cars as they drive through the lighted path.

Magic of Lights will be at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24, from 5 to 10 p.m. each day. The displays will be closed on Dec. 5 and 12.

Ticket prices are $25-30 for the advance standard vehicle ticket, which is good for one carload, and $60 for the advance limo or party bus ticket. Ticket prices at the gate are as follows:

  • Nov. - $35 Monday through Thursday, and $40 Friday through Saturday.
  • Dec. - $40 Monday through Thursday, and $45 Friday through Sunday.
  • Limo/Party Bus - $75

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 29 and can be purchased HERE.

