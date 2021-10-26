Advertisement

Mother killed, daughters injured in crash involving pickup, train west of Maize

Sedgwick County emergency crews say one person died and two others were hurt Tuesday afternoon...
Sedgwick County emergency crews say one person died and two others were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle collided with a train near 53rd St. N. & 135th St. W., near Maize.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Oct. 27: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman killed after a truck and train collided on Tuesday as 36-year-old Ana Hirai Guerrero-Dominguez, of Maize.

The sheriff’s office said Guerrero-Dominguez’s two daughters were passengers in the truck at the time of the crash.

Both were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman in her 30′s died Tuesday afternoon and two juveniles were critically injured in a crash at 53rd St. N. & 135th St. W., near Maize.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was driving a pickup truck that was struck by the train. The two juveniles were passengers in the pickup.

The railroad crossing had no arms or lights, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s believed the driver did not see the train.

While the investigation into the crash continued Tuesday night, neighbors in the area said the railroad crossing -- with no arms or lights -- has caused concerns before.

“To know there are no lights and something like this can happen, it is really scary because there is nothing stopping you from going through the tracks and hitting the train, like what happened [Tuesday] night,” neighbor Makalyn Winegarner said.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the woman driving the pickup did not see the train. There are three sets of tracks at the crossing.

“I’d love to tell everyone to stop and look both directions and listen for the train. Trains will announce their existence with a horn and we have all seen is as we come across intersections,” Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Forshee said. “Other than that, just pay attention to your surroundings.”

Update: Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm one person has died from their injuries in a vehicle vs. train crash at 53rd St. N. & 135th St. W. on Tuesday. Two other people suffered serious to critical injuries in the crash west of Maize.

Three people are hurt after a car and train collided Tuesday afternoon in Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm the crash is located near 53rd St. N. & 135th St. W. One person has serious injuries, another is in critical condition and the third is still pinned in the vehicle, per emergency crews.

The Wichita Fire Department says rescue and hazardous material crews are on the scene assisting the Sedgwick County Fire Department with the crash. Reports are that diesel is leaking from the locomotive.

