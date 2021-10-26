Advertisement

WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police say a man accused of arson in Hawaii chose a bizarre method to run away and the spectacle was captured on camera.

According to KHNL, the man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawnmower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said.

“He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest,” police added.

