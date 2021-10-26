Washburn men’s basketball ranked 11th in preseason poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn men’s basketball team was ranked as the No. 11 team in the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2021-22 Preseason Poll.

The Ichabods finished last year ranked 17th in the same NABC poll.

Washburn is predicted to finish as the second best team in their conference. The MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls had the Ichabods behind Northwest Missouri in the MIAA.

Washburn held a 20-7 record last season and were the MIAA Conference Champions. The team returns a good majority of their stat leaders from that season, including third-team D2CCA All-American guard Tyler Geiman.

The ‘Bods season tips off Nov. 12 at 12:45 p.m. in Municipal Auditorium in Kansas city against No. 15 Northern State.

