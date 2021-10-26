USD 345 holds ‘Namesake Workshop’ discussion for community members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For almost a year, the Seaman School District has been discussing whether to change its name after it was discovered the districts namesake was a leader in the Ku Klux Klan.

Monday, was the first time members of the board, the namesake committee, and community members were all invited to have a discussion together.

Dozens of people joined the Kansas Leadership Center for a namesake report workshop. It brought people from different groups and with different opinions together, to create a discussion.

“For people to actively listen to one another with opposing views and hopefully gain a greater understanding of why people think the way they think.”

The group reviewed the report that the namesake advisory committee recently turned in to the board to help them make a decision.

“Tonight is about the opportunity for members of the community to experience what we went through with KLC, to address the questions, how do we feel about it and then explain to the community the process that we went through,” said Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield.

Those who attended broke into smaller groups to share personal stories and experiences to help others understand their views.

Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, who served on the namesake advisory committee, said the idea of the meeting was not to hold a debate or reach a decision but to generate a conversation among different viewpoints.

“I think that telling the story and the history and giving context to what’s going on and how maybe our community has changed or not changed and while its a great community and wonderful history it doesn’t mean there aren’t issues that we need to fix.”

