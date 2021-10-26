Former U.S. Secretary of State endorses Sen. Moran for reelection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The former U.S. Secretary of State has endorsed Senator Jerry Moran for reelection.

“Senator Jerry Moran always puts Kansas first, and we need him in the Senate in order to save the American Dream, as we know it, for future generations. I’m proud to support Jerry for re-election, and I encourage my fellow Kansans to send him back to the Senate to continue fighting for our country,” said former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Pompeo announced the endorsement.

“I’m humbled to have Mike’s endorsement as I seek to continue serving Kansans in the Senate,” said Moran. “Mike has always made Kansans proud: from serving in Congress, to the halls of the CIA, to the world’s stage as our Secretary of State. I look forward to continuing to work with him to push back against the radical liberal agenda and champion the American values we hold dear.”

