Tuesday forecast: Warmest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be dry with rain moving in tonight and lasting (for some) through Thursday. Highest risk for severe weather is tonight with lingering non-severe storms tomorrow. The threat for t-storms diminishes by tomorrow night with rain and minor flooding the only hazard through Thursday.

Today won’t be as warm as expected due to lingering clouds in the area so much like yesterday keeping temperatures cooler than originally forecasted, have lowered highs more in the mid 60s today. It will still be the warmest day of the work week (Saturday warmest of the week).

As storms develop in central KS this evening they will develop into a line that will push eastward into the WIBW viewing area around midnight. As they progress eastward through the overnight period, the storms will weaken and may even fall apart before redeveloping during the day Wednesday.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: While some peeks of sun are possible, it’ll generally be mostly cloudy. Low-mid 60s east of HWY 75 with mid to even upper 60s out west. Winds SE 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms mainly after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s-low 60s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain likely for much of northeast KS. Temperatures will remain steady for most of the day with southeast wind gusting up to 25 mph.

Rain will continue mainly for areas along and east of HWY 75 Wednesday night into Thursday as the wave that will be moving in producing the storms tonight into tomorrow will turn into an upper level low to our east. Depending on the location of where that happens will depend on the location of rainfall and how long it lasts past Wednesday so these details are still subject to change.

Other than some leftover rain Thursday evening (east of HWY 75), dry conditions return Friday through the weekend.

There will be a cold front early next week that is looking to bring the coolest airmass of the season. This will bring a chance of rain Monday. There remains a possibility IF precipitation lingers Monday night and with lows close to the freezing mark, some flurries or a wintry mix may occur. Way too far out to get into specifics so stay tuned.

Taking Action:

Severe weather is highest west of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove line around midnight to 3am. All hazards are possible however wind will be the main concern.

Rain will be likely for most if not all of northeast KS for much of the day tomorrow with the rain confined to areas along and east of HWY 75 Wednesday night through at least late Thursday afternoon.

While all hazards are possible especially after midnight, wind is the primary hazard (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

