Trout get delivered to Lake Shawnee just in time for trout season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee is once again ready for trout anglers this winter season.

In a partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation stocked 7,000 pounds of trout into Lake Shawnee.

Crowds gathered Monday to watch crews restock the lake.

“We want the trout to get acclimated to their new surroundings,” said Jeremy Myers, Park Operations Director for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. “They came from Ava, Missouri from the trout farm down there and we allow them to live in their new home here in Lake Shawnee and get used to their surroundings, but also trout season doesn’t start until November 1st.”

This means Lake Shawnee will be closed to fishing until 6am on November 1st, but that didn’t stop the curious glances or the smiles.

“We had a great turn out today,” says Myers. “Many kids, many adults were here smiling, we also had news reporters trying to catch fish. It was just a great experience all the way around.”

If you missed the trout this time, come back in February when Shawnee county says they will restock with trout again.

Anglers at Lake Shawnee will need to purchase a trout fishing permit for $14.50 from either KDWP, Shawnee County or Walmart.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.