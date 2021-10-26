Trio of females suspected in $1,300 theft from Manhattan beauty store

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are looking for three females suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of products from a Manhattan beauty store.

The incident was reported around 3:37 p.m. Monday at the Ulta Beauty store in the Manhattan Town Center, located near 3rd Street and Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, three females stole numerous beauty supplies from the store.

The estimated loss in the theft was approximately $1,300.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

