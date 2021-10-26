TPD requesting public input for accreditation process

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department wants to hear from the public as they look to maintain their CALEA accreditation.

TPD held a public hearing Monday night to receive comments from the community. Comments can also be made over the phone Tuesday, by calling 785-368-9001 between 1-3 p.m.

The department is evaluated on its ability to maintain standards in policy, administration, operations, and support services.

“This is an international accreditation agency that sets the model policies for police departments all over the country,” Chief Wheeles said. “Basically, it’s a checks and balance system to make sure policies you have are the most up to date and current ones, and that your practices reflect those policies.”

The Topeka Police Department has been accredited through CALEA since 2000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.