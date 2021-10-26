Advertisement

TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect

The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a...
The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a robbery on Oct. 24, 2021.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The public is being asked by the Topeka Police Department to help identify a suspect in the robbery of a local gas station.

The Topeka Police Department says it is attempting to identify a person who was pictured on Sunday, Oct. 24, robbing Gas and Shop on SE 29th St.

TPD said the suspect showed they had a gun during the robbery and left the scene in the vehicle pictured.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the person or vehicle in the picture should contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or leave an anonymous tip with the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

