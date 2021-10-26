Topeka Metro offers free rides to voting polls on Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can ride the bus to the polls for free on election day.

Topeka Metro says it will offer free rides for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for all fixed-route passengers and two rides for the day for paratransit users.

Topeka Metro said the free rides on election day are meant to help residents who may not have reliable transportation, or any transportation at all, so they can vote.

“Voters should know that they have an option to take public transit if they don’t have a vehicle, or friends or family to help get them to the polls November 2nd, " said Bob Nugent, general manager of Topeka Metro. “Topeka Metro’s goal is to be a transportation solution provider and offering this service is a great way to help our community.”

