Advertisement

Topeka Metro offers free rides to voting polls on Election Day

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can ride the bus to the polls for free on election day.

Topeka Metro says it will offer free rides for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for all fixed-route passengers and two rides for the day for paratransit users.

Topeka Metro said the free rides on election day are meant to help residents who may not have reliable transportation, or any transportation at all, so they can vote.

“Voters should know that they have an option to take public transit if they don’t have a vehicle, or friends or family to help get them to the polls November 2nd, " said Bob Nugent, general manager of Topeka Metro. “Topeka Metro’s goal is to be a transportation solution provider and offering this service is a great way to help our community.”

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (October 25, 2021)
“I take full responsibility,” Sen. Suellentrop says after found guilty in March wrong-way, drunk driving incident
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
FILE
Kidnapping suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot following nearly 16-hour standoff
Gov. Laura Kelly
Governor votes early, discusses importance of local elections