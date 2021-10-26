Stormont Vail AIMs to give every team member a voice through 2-year-old program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Through the 2-year-old AIM program, Stormont Vail Health is trying to give every team member a voice.

In 2019, Stormont Vail Health said it started a program called All Ideas Matter, or AIM. The program is meant for everyone on the team to have the chance to submit ideas to help improve the organization and the work.

Fast forward through the COVID-19 pandemic, shutdowns and isolations, the development of a vaccine and promising treatments, a presidential election and COVID-19 disinformation campaigns, Stormont Vail said all ideas still matter.

“We encourage our team members in all parts of our organization to use this tool to provide their insights on how we can better serve our patients, visitors and our own team,” said a spokesperson for the health network.

Stormont Vail said a recent example of how the program works is the idea submitted by Ashley Silva, CT Technologist in the Radiology CT Scan area.

Silva submitted an idea to AIM with the suggestion that posters be made to be put up around the hospital and inpatient care locations with a scrub color legend to let patients know which colors represent which departments.

Stormont Vail said its employees have worn color-coded scrubs to differentiate responsibilities or home departments for several years, but new members or patients and visitors do not always know what those colors mean.

For instance, the health network said visitors can identify Birthplace nurses by their bright pink scrub tops and black bottoms, while Imaging staff wear dark gray tops and black bottoms and Behavioral Health members wear teal tops and black bottoms.

Silva said an experience she had shortly after starting work at Stormont Vail led to her submission.

“I found it frustrating to not know who was who and watching visitors not know as well and I worked at a smaller hospital that did this and it worked very well,” she said.

Silva also said she hoped the guide would help newly hired team members with anxiety about approaching the wrong department.

Stormont Vail said Silva’s idea was accepted and a poster was created by Ann Wright, Creative Design Specialist, Marketing and Communications.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 26, the health network said it has 14 COVID-positive inpatients. In the past 30 days, it said 78% of those who tested positive were not vaccinated. From Monday, it said it had four discharges and no deaths.

As for outpatients, Stormont Vail said it has 27 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program.

Stormont Vail said in the past seven days, it has recorded a testing positive rate of 9.2%, of which 67% were unvaccinated.

Also as of Tuesday, the health network said it has administered 93,183 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including first, second and booster doses.

