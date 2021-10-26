Advertisement

St. Francis reports 80% of staff vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of deadline

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of its Dec. 1 deadline, 80% of staff at St. Francis have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka says as of Tuesday, Oct. 26, it has eight COVID-positive inpatients, 77% of which are unvaccinated.

St. Francis said its capacity issues continue as the CCU was at 100% capacity and the Medical and Surgical Units were at 85% on Tuesday morning.

The hospital said it had three employees in isolation following exposure to the virus.

St. Francis also reported 80% of its staff is fully vaccinated ahead of its Dec. 1 deadline. It said it will continue to offer onsite COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, to employees and will continue its employee flu shot campaign through the end of the week.

The hospital said it continues to strongly encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at St. Francis, call 833-463-9362.

