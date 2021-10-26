Advertisement

Some ballots providing more than candidates for Kansans to consider

(WHSV)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 26, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Election Day approaching, some Kansas voters have more to consider than a few candidates.

Nemaha County voters will be asked about approving $36.7 million in bonds for their school district. The money would be used to renovate the schools in USD 115; bringing new classrooms, theater space, parking, and air conditioning improvements.

There is also a recall question for school board member Amy Sudbeck. Sudbeck voted, along with a majority of the USD 115 School Board, to keep masks “required” rather than “recommended.”

In Osage County, votes will be cast on a half-cent sales tax. Those funds would be used to construct a new law enforcement center.

