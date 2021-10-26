Sen. Marshall requests Senate Hearings following vaccine mandate roundtables, gain-of-function insights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has sent multiple requests for Senate Hearings following COVID-19 vaccine mandate roundtables with union workers and new gain-of-function insights.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent letters to the chairs of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to renew his request that they hold hearings on the public health crisis posed by gain-of-function research.

Sen. Marshall said he previously requested hearings on the issue in June 2021. The requests follow his introduction of the Viral Gain of Function Research Moratorium Act, which would place a moratorium on all federal research grants to universities and organizations that conduct gain-of-function research and risky research on potential pandemic pathogens.

Marshall said the legislation is a response to the congressional inquiries and various investigations which revealed national security issues including federal agencies authorizing dangerous research with certain foreign entities that could have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NIH has finally come clean and confirmed that Dr. Fauci funded gain-of-function and related risky research on coronaviruses. This groundbreaking news along with the mounting evidence pointing towards the labs in Wuhan simply cannot be ignored,” said Senator Marshall. “For the sake of global health, the appropriate Senate committees must address the NIH’s information cover-up and clear mismanagement of this grant, along with the need for guardrails on gain-of-function research to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Sen. Marshall said the renewed requests follow a recent admission by the National Institute of Health that it funded EcoHealth Alliance’s risky virus enhancing research at the Wuhan Lab of Virology, despite testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci that stated the contrary.

In May, Marshall said he asked Dr. Fauci if he could say the viral studies the NIH helped to fund could not be related to the final COVID-19 virus.

“As I mentioned in response to Senator Paul, the NIH and NIAID did not fund Gain of Function research to be conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci said in response.

Anthony Fauci told me, on record, that NIH did not fund GOF research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Now, the NIH is admitting to doing so. pic.twitter.com/D8uxdtPUWF — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 22, 2021

On Monday, Oct. 25, Marshall said he also sent a letter to request HELP Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray and Ranking Member Richard Burr hold a hearing to discuss President Joe Biden’s pending COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He said the hearing would bring union workers from Kansas to Capitol Hill who say they will leave their jobs over the mandate, which would exacerbate the current labor shortage and supply chain crisis, as well as stifle economic recovery.

Marshall said this letter comes after his numerous roundtable discussions in Topeka, Kansas City and Wichita with union workers who have been faced with the decision of job or jab.

“The impact of these mandates on our workforce, economic recovery, and the broader supply chain have wide-reaching implications,” said Marshall. “It should be discussed and debated in Congress before being allowed to advance.”

Marshall said the union workers should be able to testify.

“Furthermore, I would like to suggest a broad labor panel consisting of electrical workers, machinists, and other rank-and-file union members be invited to testify so that the full and diverse impacts of these mandates can be best understood,” he said. “Their voices must be heard regarding the impact the mandate will have not only on individual freedoms but also on broader disruptions in our communities.”

Marshall said he also urges the committee to recognize the consequence of a federal vaccine mandate in medicine.

“The doctor-patient relationship is sacred, earned through trust and education, and it is balanced with local and state policies for the safety of public health,” he said. “Overall, like everything in our democracy, the foundation for this relationship is based on freedom of choice. It has never been the role for Washington bureaucrats to take a heavy hand and tread on these rights.”

