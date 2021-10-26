Advertisement

Former Royal Bubba Starling announces retirement

FILE - Kansas City Royals center fielder Bubba Starling fails to catch a fly ball hit by...
FILE - Kansas City Royals center fielder Bubba Starling fails to catch a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 12, 2019. It was an RBI-double for Reyes on the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas native Bubba Starling announced his retirement from Major League Baseball following his contribution to Team USA’s Silver Medal win in the summer games.

The 29-year-old played 27 games in 2021 with Triple-A Omaha but left in the summer to represent Team USA in the Summer Olympics in Japan, who earned a Silver Medal.

Starling, a graduate of Gardner-Edgerton High School in Gardner, Kan., excelled as a three-sport athlete. He was a top-ranked baseball draft prospect in 2011, and the Royals made him the fifth-overall pick in the draft. He had multiple Division I offers to play football, but turned them down to a $7.5 million bonus, the largest in club history.

The team said Starling performed well in his first two seasons, but struggled with high strikeout rates at higher levels. While his speed and defense gave hope that he could rise to the big leagues quickly, his bat did not develop as wished and some injury setbacks created more obstacles.

The Kansas native reached the big leagues in 2019 at 26, with semi-regular playing time. He played in 91 games for two seasons, hitting .204/.246/.298 with five home runs.

While Starling did not quite have the career envisioned for him by the Royals when he was drafted, he is still one of a small percentage of athletes to reach the big leagues and medal in the Olympics.

“We wish Bubba the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said the Royals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

