Pottawatomie Co. 911 calls to be forwarded to Jackson Co. during outage

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - 911 lines will be down for short periods of time in Pottawatomie Co. on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post its telephone system will undergo routine maintenance on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 11 p.m. until Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 a.m.

During the outage, the Sheriff’s Office said 911 and administrative lines will be down for short periods. It said 911 calls will be automatically directed to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

During that time, the Sheriff’s Office said if residents need to speak with deputies about a non-emergency, they should call 785-456-9553.

