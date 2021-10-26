Advertisement

Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say he was lured to the scene by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Douglas Ross Hetrick, 41, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
A Topeka man was arrested on meth charges
A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV

Latest News

Hayden beats Cair Paravel 1-0 in four overtimes
Hayden beats Cair Paravel 1-0 in four overtimes
Topeka High beats Wichita Southeast 2-1
Topeka High beats Wichita Southeast 2-1
USD 345 holds ‘Namesake Workshop’ discussion for community members
USD 345 holds ‘Namesake Workshop’ discussion for community members
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting