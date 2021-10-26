Advertisement

North Topeka vehicle fire under investigation

An early-morning vehicle fire Tuesday behind a house at 828 N.E. Monroe is under investigation, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning vehicle fire on Tuesday in North Topeka is under investigation.

The blaze was reported at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday behind a house at 828 N.E. Monroe. The house appeared to be vacant

First-arriving crews reported the white sport utility vehicle was fully involved in flames.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and remained on the scene to make sure it didn’t flare up again, as a small amount of smoke continued to come from the vehicle.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene.

Fire officials at the scene said an employee of a nearby business saw the vehicle on fire and called 911.

In addition to Topeka firefighters, officers from the Topeka Police Department also responded to the scene.

Firefighters and police officers could be seen using their flashlights as they investigated an area behind the residence, where the burned-out vehicle was sitting.

The Topeka Fire Department in recent months has responded to at least two other blazes at the 828 N.E. Monroe address.

One of the fires occurred in August 2020 at a two-story house at that location. That blaze was ruled intentionally set.

Additionally, a small garage on the same property went up in flames in July 2021. That fire also was ruled intentionally set.

