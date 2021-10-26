Advertisement

Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop

Suspect pulled over for expired tags
Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a deputy stopped a woman for an expired tag on Tuesday, she was arrested for possession of meth.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 40-year-old woman is behind bars for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the 3000 block of NE Quincy St. on Tuesday morning, Oct. 26.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a white 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an expired tag. Throughout the investigation, it said a K9 Unit helped and drugs were found inside the vehicle.

The driver, Brenda R. Cole, 40, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, driving with an expired tag, no proof of liability insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing investigation.

