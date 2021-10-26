Manhattan drops indoor mask requirement, strongly recommends them in city facilities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Indoor mask requirements for City of Manhattan buildings have been dropped to strong recommendations.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 27, the City of Manhattan says staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks inside city-operated facilities. Masks are still strongly recommended for vaccinated or unvaccinated residents aged two and older.

“The situation in Manhattan has improved,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “Thankfully, the community has seen a downward trend in the percent positive as well as the number of new cases and hospitalizations. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action to protect the safety of employees and visitors.”

The City said individual businesses and organizations can still require masks as they see fit. However, there is no city-wide mask ordinance in effect.

