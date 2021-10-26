Kidnapping suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot following nearly 16-hour standoff

MITCHELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect found dead after a standoff near Glen Elder has led to an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Saturday, Oct. 23, around noon, Mitchell Co. deputies responded to a call from a 78-year-old man who reported he had been forcibly taken at gunpoint and held for about 26 hours by his acquaintance John Roudybush, 59, of Glen Elder.

KBI said the sheriff’s office had contacted investigators around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, and an arrest warrant was issued for Roudybush for aggravated kidnapping and a search of his home was attempted.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, KBI said its High-Risk Warrant Team tried to execute the warrant at 2446 190 Rd. in rural Glen Elder. He refused to exit the home and a standoff ensued.

During the standoff, KBI said negotiators tried to communicate with Roudybush for many hours.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, shots were heard from inside the house and around 7:30 a.m., control of the scene was given to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team due to how long it was taking to resolve the incident.

Around 8:30 a.m., KHP reported another gunshot had come from the home. Later, troopers breached an external wall of the house and were able to find Roudybush in an upstairs bedroom, dead, around 12:45 p.m.

KBI said Roudybush had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired at law enforcement during the incident.

An autopsy will be performed.

The Bureau said it will investigate the death of Roudybush, as well as the aggravated kidnapping case, alongside the Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office. It said there is no indication anyone else was involved in the kidnapping.

This is an ongoing investigation.

