Kansas gets nearly $4 million to help support domestic violence survivors through COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $4 million is headed to Kansas to help support survivors of domestic violence through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the state has been awarded $3,980,635 through the FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Act administered by the Federal Family and Youth Services Bureau at the Administration for Children and Families to support survivors of domestic violence and their children as well as expand COVID-19 resources.

“These grants will support survivors of domestic violence and protect our communities from COVID-19,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We will continue to use every tool we have to protect Kansas families.”

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the funds is to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 with an intentional focus on increasing access to testing, vaccines and mobile health units and increasing support for domestic violence survivors.

Within these parameters, Gov. Kelly said grant recipients have the flexibility to decide which services best support the needs of survivors, children and families who experience family violence, domestic violence and dating violence.

Gov. Kelly said the Sunflower State will get $3,233,828 to distribute to domestic violence programs. She said the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska and the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska will each get $194,832 while the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence will get $357,143.

The Kansas Governor said the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act decided grant amounts based on the following allocation plan:

$332,500,000 for states/territories representing 56 grant recipients reaching 1,500 domestic violence programs (sub-award grants);

$142,500,000 for tribes representing 144 grant recipients reaching 252 tribes (direct awards and consortia awards);

$50,000,000 for 56 state/territory domestic violence coalitions, national/culturally-specific resource centers, capacity building centers, and hotlines to provide technical assistance; and

$25,000,000 for FVPSA Program administration, supplemental award monitoring, and outcome evaluation

