Advertisement

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen.

Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmons.

The suspect was taken into custody.

State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (October 25, 2021)
“I take full responsibility,” Sen. Suellentrop says after found guilty in March wrong-way, drunk driving incident
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth II won’t attend climate conference in person
Kane Daughtrey and Conner Doss jumped into action when they saw their school bus driver having...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress
The leaders of a Senate panel called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat on defensive on kids’ use
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe