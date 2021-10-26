Advertisement

Governor casts early ballot, encourages voting in local elections

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Your local city council or school board representative can have a lot more impact on your daily life than your Senator or Governor.

That’s why Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, is encouraging people to cast their ballots in the upcoming local elections.

Kelly voted in advance Tuesday at the Shawnee Co. Elections Office.

In Shawnee Co, Topeka Mayor, odd-numbered City Council district, and area school board and township seats are on the ballot. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell predicts around a 20-percent turnout, which the governor calls disappointing.

“These races in particular actually have more impact on everybody’s day-to-day life than the governor’s race or the Presidential race,” Kelly said. “Really, who sits on your school board, who sits on your City Council makes a huge difference and I hope people come out and use their voice.”

In-person early voting ends at noon Monday, Nov. 1, at the elections office. Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.

